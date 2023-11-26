Arkansas State bowl projections (11/26/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football concluded the regular season with a loss at Marshall.

Nonetheless the pack are heading to postseason play, the 6-6 Red Wolves are one of twelve bowl eligible teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

Here‘s bowl projections from several national outlets.

Arkansas State Football Bowl Projections (11/26/23)

CBS Sports: Cure Bowl (Orlando) vs. UCF

247 Sports: 68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile) vs. UCF

Saturday Blitz: Boca Raton Bowl vs. San Jose State

College Football Network: Famous Toastery Bowl (Charlotte) vs. Utah State

Hero Sports: Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis

