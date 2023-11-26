Arkansas State football falls at Marshall in regular season finale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (KAIT) - A 28-0 hole was too big for Arkansas State to overcome in the regular season finale.

They clawed back in the 2nd half but ultimately fell to Marshall 35-21 on Saturday.

A versatile Marshall ground game was the difference, they rushed for 279 yards in the victory. Marshall QB Cam Francher rushed for 100 yards, threw for 214 yards, and accounted for 5 touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson sparked A-State with a 60 yard punt return touchdown in the 3rd quarter. He also had a receiving score in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Raynor was 19 of 38 passing for 263 yards and a score. The Red Wolves struggled running the football, recording just 42 yards on 29 attempts. Ja’Quez Cross got the scarlet and black on the board with a rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

The Red Wolves and Thundering Herd both finish 6-6. 11 teams are now bowl eligible in the Sun Belt Conference.

