Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
The Twilight Skating Rink hosted its ‘Stuff the Rink’ Thanksgiving potluck and food drive on...
Skaters give back before skating rink closes its doors
The crash report says Larry Stevens, 66, was driving in the Blue Agave parking lot when his...
One killed, four injured after truck crashes through restaurant
Researchers revealed Arkansas to be one of several states home to the most successful people.
Arkansas ranks among top ten states for most billionaires, study shows

Latest News

A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.
Local stores looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86
A helicopter carrying hostages released by Hamas lands at Schneider Children's Medical Center...
Israel and Hamas complete 2nd day of swaps after tense delay, as Gaza cease-fire holds
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones & Courtney Jackson after loss at Marshall