Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Shakeup Sunday for Herd

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football program will be looking for some new assistant coaches as Charles Huff confirmed to WSAZ Sunday morning that they are letting go offensive coordinator Clint Trickett, Shannon Morrison, Bill Legg and Jovon Bouknight effective immediately.

The Herd ended the regular season yesterday by beating Arkansas State 35-21 and await a bowl bid on December 3rd.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
The locally-owned women’s clothing boutique SteamRoller Blues is continuing its Black Friday...
Stores look to cash in on ‘Small Business Saturday’
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Arkansas Round 3 Playoff Scores - Nov. 24 Video Replays »
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins

Latest News

ULM Head Coach Terry Bowden addresses offensive struggles ahead of Georgia State matchup.
ULM parts ways with Terry Bowden after three seasons
Arkansas State bowl projections (11/26/23)
A-State men’s hoops bounces back versus UTRGV
Courtney Jackson returned a punt for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, but Arkansas State fell at...
Arkansas State football falls at Marshall in regular season finale