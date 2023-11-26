ULM parts ways with Terry Bowden after three seasons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks have relieved Terry Bowden of head coaching duties for ULM’s football program. ULM Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Sunday that he will seek new leadership for the Warhawks’ football program.

“After a thorough review, we have decided to make a change in the leadership of ULM football,” Hartwell said. “I want to thank Coach Terry Bowden for all he has done over the last three years for our football program and our university.”

Hartwell said he has begun a national search. He will conduct a press conference to discuss the change tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 27) at 11 a.m. C.T. in the Players Lounge in Malone Stadium.

