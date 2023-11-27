22 ASUN Practical Nursing graduates now licensed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas State University-Newport Practical Nursing program in Jonesboro announced Monday the successful graduation of 22 students in June 2023, all of whom have now achieved licensure as Practical Nurses.

According to the news release, every graduate has passed the licensure examination, marking a significant milestone for both the program and its dedicated faculty.

Led by program leaders Tammy Collier and Donna Patterson, the Jonesboro Practical Nursing program has achieved a 100% pass rate.

The graduation ceremony, held in June, was a momentous occasion that celebrated the hard work, perseverance, and dedication of the 22 graduates. Family, friends, faculty, and staff joined in recognizing the accomplishments of these individuals who are now embarking on fulfilling careers as Licensed Practical Nurses.

Tammy Collier and Donna Patterson played a pivotal role in the success of this graduating class. Their commitment to maintaining high educational standards, fostering a supportive learning environment, and providing practical, hands-on experiences has undoubtedly contributed to the program’s stellar pass rate.

”We are immensely proud of our graduates and their achievements. This 100% pass rate is a testament to the dedication of our students and the exceptional teaching provided by Tammy and Donna,” said Stacie Hay, ASUN’s Dean for Nursing. “We are confident that these newly licensed Practical Nurses will make meaningful contributions to the healthcare industry and positively impact the lives of those they serve.”

