Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

22 ASUN Practical Nursing graduates now licensed

The Jonesboro Practical Nursing program has achieved a 100% pass rate.
The Jonesboro Practical Nursing program has achieved a 100% pass rate.(Arkansas State University-Newport)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - The Arkansas State University-Newport Practical Nursing program in Jonesboro announced Monday the successful graduation of 22 students in June 2023, all of whom have now achieved licensure as Practical Nurses.

According to the news release, every graduate has passed the licensure examination, marking a significant milestone for both the program and its dedicated faculty.

Led by program leaders Tammy Collier and Donna Patterson, the Jonesboro Practical Nursing program has achieved a 100% pass rate.

The graduation ceremony, held in June, was a momentous occasion that celebrated the hard work, perseverance, and dedication of the 22 graduates. Family, friends, faculty, and staff joined in recognizing the accomplishments of these individuals who are now embarking on fulfilling careers as Licensed Practical Nurses.

Tammy Collier and Donna Patterson played a pivotal role in the success of this graduating class. Their commitment to maintaining high educational standards, fostering a supportive learning environment, and providing practical, hands-on experiences has undoubtedly contributed to the program’s stellar pass rate.

”We are immensely proud of our graduates and their achievements. This 100% pass rate is a testament to the dedication of our students and the exceptional teaching provided by Tammy and Donna,” said Stacie Hay, ASUN’s Dean for Nursing. “We are confident that these newly licensed Practical Nurses will make meaningful contributions to the healthcare industry and positively impact the lives of those they serve.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.
Local stores looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday
Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report
Arkansas medical marijuana users burned through $22.5 million to purchase 5,427 pounds of pot...
Medical marijuana sales hit new high
Whether it be social media posts, phone calls, emails, text messages, or other channels,...
Insurance companies warn of scams during open enrollment