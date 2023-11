64th WBU Tournament tips off Monday

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A high school basketball tradition continues in Walnut Ridge.

The 64th annual Williams Baptist Tournament tips off Monday. Riverside is the #1 seed in the boys and girls brackets.

We’ll update this page with scores.

Monday, November 27th - Boys

4:00pm: (7) Trumann vs (10) Maynard

5:20pm: (5) Corning vs (12) Hillcrest

6:40pm: (6) Marmaduke vs (11) Pocahontas

8:00pm: (8) Walnut Ridge vs (9) Hoxie

Tuesday, November 28th - Girls

4:00pm: (5) Westside vs (12) Hoxie

5:20pm: (6) Sloan-Hendrix vs (11) Hillcrest

6:40pm: (8) Pocahontas vs (9) Tuckerman

8:00pm: (7) Marmaduke vs (10) Walnut Ridge

Wednesday, November 29th

4:00pm: (4) Tuckerman vs Corning/Hillcrest winner (Boys)

5:20pm: (2) Sloan-Hendrix vs Trumann/Maynard winner (Boys)

6:40pm: (1) Riverside vs Pocahontas/Tuckerman winner (Girls)

8:00pm: (1) Riverside vs Walnut Ridge/Hoxie winner

Thursday, November 30th

4:00pm: (4) Maynard vs Westside/Hoxie winner (Girls)

5:20pm: (2) Salem vs Marmaduke/Walnut Ridge winner (Girls)

6:40pm: (3) Corning vs Sloan-Hendrix/Hillcrest winner (Girls)

8:00pm: (3) Westside vs Marmaduke/Pocahontas winner (Boys)

Friday, December 1st

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal #1

5:20pm: Boys Semifinal #1

6:40pm: Girls Semifinal #2

8:00pm: Boys Semifinal #2

Saturday, December 2nd

2:00pm: Girls Championship

3:30pm: Boys Championship

