Arkansas #3 overall seed in NCAA Volleyball Tournament, will host 1st/2nd round matches

Just two seasons removed from being left out of the field, the Razorback volleyball team will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 as the Hogs were granted a No. 3 overall seed during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show on Sunday evening.

Arkansas will welcome Stephen F. Austin, TCU, and Florida State for the first and second rounds of tournament, which will commence with TCU and FSU on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT and Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m. CT. The second round, between the two first round winners, will be held at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Hogs have been placed in the Lincoln Regional, which features No. 1 seed Nebraska, No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 4 Florida.

Arkansas has a 7-0 record against Stephen F. Austin all-time and last saw the Jacks in the NIVC in 2021, which was a sweep for the Hogs. Stephen F. Austin finished the regular season 29-4 and went undefeated in the WAC, 16-0. The Jacks fell just short of the automatic qualifier as they lost 3-1 to Grand Canyon in their conference tournament.

The Razorbacks haven’t seen the Horned Frogs since 2009, and both match-ups went in favor of TCU. They come into the NCAA Tournament with a 16-14 overall record and tied for sixth in Big 12 play with an 8-10 finish.

Florida State received the ACC automatic qualifier after the Seminoles compiled a 16-2 record in conference play and won the tiebreak over Pitt. Florida State is 23-8 overall and led by Chris Poole, the first-ever head coach in Arkansas volleyball history, and the last coach to lead the Hogs to two victories in NCAA Tournament action, in 1998. The Razorbacks have played the Noles just twice, both losses and the last in 2007.

All first and second round matches will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Both single match and all-session tickets are now on sale through the Razorback Ticket Center. The first 500 students in attendance for the first round match will receive free admission.

