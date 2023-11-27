Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Arkansas #3 overall seed in NCAA Volleyball Tournament, will host 1st/2nd round matches

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Just two seasons removed from being left out of the field, the Razorback volleyball team will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 as the Hogs were granted a No. 3 overall seed during the NCAA Volleyball Selection Show on Sunday evening.

Arkansas will welcome Stephen F. Austin, TCU, and Florida State for the first and second rounds of tournament, which will commence with TCU and FSU on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT and Arkansas and Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m. CT. The second round, between the two first round winners, will be held at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Hogs have been placed in the Lincoln Regional, which features No. 1 seed Nebraska, No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 4 Florida.

Arkansas has a 7-0 record against Stephen F. Austin all-time and last saw the Jacks in the NIVC in 2021, which was a sweep for the Hogs. Stephen F. Austin finished the regular season 29-4 and went undefeated in the WAC, 16-0. The Jacks fell just short of the automatic qualifier as they lost 3-1 to Grand Canyon in their conference tournament.

The Razorbacks haven’t seen the Horned Frogs since 2009, and both match-ups went in favor of TCU. They come into the NCAA Tournament with a 16-14 overall record and tied for sixth in Big 12 play with an 8-10 finish.

Florida State received the ACC automatic qualifier after the Seminoles compiled a 16-2 record in conference play and won the tiebreak over Pitt. Florida State is 23-8 overall and led by Chris Poole, the first-ever head coach in Arkansas volleyball history, and the last coach to lead the Hogs to two victories in NCAA Tournament action, in 1998. The Razorbacks have played the Noles just twice, both losses and the last in 2007.

All first and second round matches will be broadcasted on ESPN+. Both single match and all-session tickets are now on sale through the Razorback Ticket Center. The first 500 students in attendance for the first round match will receive free admission.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The locally-owned women’s clothing boutique SteamRoller Blues is continuing its Black Friday...
Stores look to cash in on ‘Small Business Saturday’
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Arkansas Round 3 Playoff Scores - Nov. 24 Video Replays »
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

Arkansas volleyball is a No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
Sun Belt coaching carousel: Marshall, ULM, Southern Miss make coaching changes
Butch Jones provides updates on Jacob Bayer's injury on Red Wolves Coaches Show
The Red Wolves swept Southern Miss Thursday night.
Arkansas State volleyball earns postseason bid, will play in NIVC Thursday
Arkansas State bowl projections (11/26/23)