Arkansas State volleyball earns postseason bid, will play in NIVC Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball will compete in the postseason for the first time since 2018. The Red Wolves earned an at-large bid to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Brian Gerwig’s pack will face Wichita State on the road in the first round of the NIVC on Thursday, November 30 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Here's a look at the bracket pic.twitter.com/Q0Zo7gynCl — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) November 27, 2023

Arkansas State finished the regular season with a 16-14 record, 5-11 in Sun Belt Conference play. They lost in the second round of the SBC Tournament in four sets to Georgia Southern. The Eagles are on the opposite end of the NIVC bracket, they’ll face Winthrop in the first round Friday.

The last postseason appearance for the Red Wolves was the 2018 NIVC, A-State fell in five sets at Tulane in the first round. A-State’s last postseason win came in the 2017 NIVC, beating SIU-Edwardsville in the first round.

The Sun Belt has six teams competing in the postseason. Four teams punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Coastal Carolina won the SBC Tournament and will face sixth-seeded Western Kentucky. James Madison earned the No. 7 seed and will face Baylor. South Alabama faces No. 5 seed Georgia Tech. Texas State will play No. 7 seed SMU.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.