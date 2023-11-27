Football Friday Night
Campbell man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash took place around 5:57 p.m. on November 26. The crash location was on Route J, five miles west of Malden.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster, attempted to make a left turn. The second vehicle, 2011 Chevrolet Impala, struck the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Cory M. Barker of Campbell, was transported by Survival Flight to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee to be treated for serious injuries.

According to MSHP, Barker was not wearing a safety device.

