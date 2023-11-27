Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Child pornographer sentenced to 40 years

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man arrested on 40 counts of child pornography will spend 40 years behind bars.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington to 480 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Pennington pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The remaining 36 counts were nolle prossed, according to the sentencing order.

The judge also ordered Pennington to pay all court costs and register as a sex offender.

Jonesboro police arrested Pennington on July 14 after finding 73 video files showing “juvenile males and females ranging from an approximate age of 5 to 16 engaging in sexual conduct” uploaded and shared from his email account.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child...
Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child pornography.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a report by Gallup, Americans are predicted to spend an average of $923 on gifts...
How to save while Christmas shopping

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Christmas parades and events throughout Region 8: What you need to know
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
police are on the scene of a suspected homicide.
Police investigating fatal shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase