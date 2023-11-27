Child pornographer sentenced to 40 years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man arrested on 40 counts of child pornography will spend 40 years behind bars.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington to 480 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after Pennington pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The remaining 36 counts were nolle prossed, according to the sentencing order.

The judge also ordered Pennington to pay all court costs and register as a sex offender.

Jonesboro police arrested Pennington on July 14 after finding 73 video files showing “juvenile males and females ranging from an approximate age of 5 to 16 engaging in sexual conduct” uploaded and shared from his email account.

Police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Dewayne Pennington of Jonesboro on suspicion of child pornography. (Jonesboro Police Dept.)

