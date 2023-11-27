Football Friday Night
City dealing with increase in homeless population

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in North Central Arkansas is dealing with an increase in its homeless population.

The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the last ten years.

When discussing the increase in homelessness across town, it’s a concern for some residents.

“As a land owner and property owner right here where they’re at, we’re worried about it,” Property Owner Richard Tuggle explained.

But it’s also a cause of worry for their fellow neighbor.

“I feel sorry for some of the homeless people. I’ve never been in that situation,” Tuggle said.

Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh said there are multiple spots across town where the homeless sleep at night, but one of the more prevalent locations is a short distance from city hall.

“One area is the Poke Bayou. It’s very close to Main Street. My understanding is that it’s accommodating for them. There are around 10-11 individuals,” Mayor Elumbaugh said.

The city is working to deem the Poke Bayou area as a city park, which will allow the city to ask those staying in the area to leave from 10pm-5am.

Richard Tuggle owns property just a short walk from the Poke Bayou area.

He said he’d found individuals sleeping in his bushes, and starting a fire in his backyard, among other things.

“We didn’t have any problems until it got cold. We’ve found soup cans and they’re warming themselves by the fire,” Tuggle said.

In those instances, he’s called the police, but until they have a place to go, it’s an issue he fears will continue.

“We’ve contacted the Batesville Police Department, and they’ve been good to come out, but they can’t keep someone here all the time,” Tuggle said.

The mayor said for years, different organizations have tried to organize a homeless shelter or something similar, but it’s never worked out.

“In the past, there has been a community enrichment organization, and they have actually tried to move forward with a homeless organization, but it’s always a challenge when it comes up to zoning,” Elumbaugh added.

Batesville City Council will also consider designating cemeteries in the city limits as parks to control where the homeless are allowed to sleep.

