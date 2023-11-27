Gas prices tumble for 10th straight week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The downward trend at the pump continues for another week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gas prices in Arkansas fell 5.2 cents last week to $2.81 a gallon.

That’s 25.3 cents less than a month ago and 18.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average also fell 5.8 cents last week to $3.21 a gallon.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

However, he cautioned that an upcoming OPEC meeting could contain a few surprises.

“That could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts,” De Haan said.

Whether traveling across town or the country, find the cheapest gas prices at the K8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.