Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Gas prices tumble for 10th straight week

It's the longest trend at the pump since the summer of 2022, according to one analyst.
It's the longest trend at the pump since the summer of 2022, according to one analyst.(MGN Online)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The downward trend at the pump continues for another week.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gas prices in Arkansas fell 5.2 cents last week to $2.81 a gallon.

That’s 25.3 cents less than a month ago and 18.5 cents lower than a year ago.

The national average also fell 5.8 cents last week to $3.21 a gallon.

“With the national average price of gasoline declining for the 10th straight week, motorists are enjoying the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The timing couldn’t be better as Americans head into the holidays, leaving them with more in their wallets at a time of year many start to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

However, he cautioned that an upcoming OPEC meeting could contain a few surprises.

“That could eventually mean an end to lower gas prices should they make any surprise oil production cuts,” De Haan said.

Whether traveling across town or the country, find the cheapest gas prices at the K8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.
Local stores looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday
Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

According to a report by Gallup, Americans are predicted to spend an average of $923 on gifts...
How to save while Christmas shopping
The tree being lit in downtown Monette as apart of their yearly celebration.
Tree lighting ceremony kicks off Christmas season
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash
In photo, left to right, Melody Williamson Keyes, Debbie Williamson, Caroline Williamson, Kevin...
Williamson Branch joins Bluegrass Monday Holiday Concert