Mike Elko returns to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, Mike Elko landed at Easterwood airport with Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork.

Texas A&M’s former defensive coordinator and Duke’s head coach will now be the 30th head football coach for the Aggies.

The man of the hour has arrived in College Station. Ross Bjork found a familiar face to be Texas A&M's new head football coach: @CoachMikeElko #GigEm pic.twitter.com/eL49mue7nQ — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) November 27, 2023

The news first broke on Sunday afternoon that Texas A&M was hiring Mike Elko. This came less than 24 hours after reports came out that A&M was targeting Kentucky’s Mark Stoops. Things moved quickly with Elko though, as he had less than a day to inform his team, Duke, that he was leaving and arrived in College Station in the middle of the night, early Monday morning.

Bjork did not care to comment at the airport given the time of day, but a formal introduction and press conference will take place Monday afternoon.

Elko’s arrival was very different than former coach Jimbo Fisher’s. Elko returned quietly to an empty tarmac at 2:00 in the morning with no official announcement. Fisher arrived back in December of 2017 with fanfare, the Aggie band, and a Maroon carpet.

