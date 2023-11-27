Nov. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sunny and clear weather will prevail today, with the only hiccup being that temperatures will be below average, with highs in the upper 40s.

A warming trend will begin mid-week, with rain chances increasing late Thursday.

Rain looks to be moving out by Friday morning, leaving us dry for the Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

Rain chances are low for the first part of the weekend, increasing once again on Sunday.

Make sure to stay tuned for updates regarding the forecast for next weekend.



News Headlines

Hostages for peace Hamas hopes to add more days to a cease-fire with Israel.

Cyber Monday is here. We have some must-know things to keep in mind when you shop online.

Law enforcement wants you to know about an iPhone update that could compromise information.

The city of Jonesboro wants the public to learn about its $40 million improvement plan at a meeting this afternoon at 4:30 at the Municipal Center.

The public will begin to say goodbye to former first lady Rosalynn Carter later today.



