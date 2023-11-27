Football Friday Night
Police investigating fatal shooting

police are on the scene of a suspected homicide.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are on the scene of a suspected homicide.

Jason Elms, public information officer for the Paragould Police Department, said officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the Reynolds Road area.

A suspect is in custody; however, Elms did not identify them or the victim.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details can be released at this time,” Elms said.

K8 News will update this story as information becomes available.

