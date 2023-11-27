Police investigating fatal shooting

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are on the scene of a suspected homicide.

Jason Elms, public information officer for the Paragould Police Department, said officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the Reynolds Road area.

A suspect is in custody; however, Elms did not identify them or the victim.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details can be released at this time,” Elms said.

