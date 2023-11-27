Football Friday Night
Reports: Cardinals sign Sonny Gray to three-year deal

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have reportedly landed their third free-agent starter of the off-season, striking a three-year deal with Sonny Gray.

The contract marks the first multi-year agreement of the winter for St. Louis. The Cardinals had previously signed Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson to one-year pacts.

Ken Rosenthal reports the Cardinals’ deal with Gray is worth $75 million over three years, for an average annual value of $25 million. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Gray posted a 2.79 ERA with 183 strikeouts in 184 innings pitched this past season. For his career, the 34-year-old Gray averages nearly a strikeout per inning and should provide a stable presence near the top of the St. Louis rotation.

Gray declined the one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer with the Twins at the beginning of the off-season, which means the Cardinals will owe Minnesota their second-highest draft pick--a pick that will rank pretty high in round two of the upcoming MLB Draft due to the Cardinals’ poor 2023 record.

This story will be updated.

