Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning you against distracted driving ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday season.

According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on Friday, Nov. 24 on Highway 412 near Greene 609 Road.

He explained the crash was the result of a distracted driver who was using their electronics while driving.

Only minor injuries were reported in the incident. It’s unclear if the driver who hit the postal vehicle will be facing charges.

Snyder emphasized due to the influx of packages being delivered during the holiday season, be on the lookout as more postal workers will be on the road.

