Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on Friday, Nov. 24 on Highway 412 near Greene 609 Road.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning you against distracted driving ahead of what is expected to be a busy holiday season.

According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on Friday, Nov. 24 on Highway 412 near Greene 609 Road.

He explained the crash was the result of a distracted driver who was using their electronics while driving.

Only minor injuries were reported in the incident. It’s unclear if the driver who hit the postal vehicle will be facing charges.

Snyder emphasized due to the influx of packages being delivered during the holiday season, be on the lookout as more postal workers will be on the road.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The locally-owned women’s clothing boutique SteamRoller Blues is continuing its Black Friday...
Stores look to cash in on ‘Small Business Saturday’
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Arkansas Round 3 Playoff Scores - Nov. 24 Video Replays »
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

In photo, left to right, Melody Williamson Keyes, Debbie Williamson, Caroline Williamson, Kevin...
Williamson Branch joins Bluegrass Monday Holiday Concert
According to a report by Gallup, Americans are predicted to spend an average of $923 on gifts...
How to save while Christmas shopping
The tree being lit in downtown Monette as apart of their yearly celebration.
Tree lighting ceremony kicks off Christmas season
Gage Price reflects on game-winning extra point block as Harding advances to Division II Quarters