Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase

Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on multiple charges, including felony fleeing, following the Saturday morning chase.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony charge following a high-speed chase that ended in a motorcycle crash.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on multiple charges, including felony fleeing, following the Saturday morning chase.

Sheriff John Montgomery said the chase began at 2:29 a.m. Nov. 25 when a deputy spotted Vasquez leaving an address on Highway 5 South on a motorcycle registered to someone else.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, Montgomery said Vasquez “accelerated away at high speed” down various Mountain Home roads with the deputy in pursuit.

“The motorcycle then went east toward Lake Norfork, then turned left on Cranfield Road,” Montgomery said in Monday’s news release.

The sheriff said Vasquez wrecked the motorcycle on Cranfield Road, and ran away on foot with Deputy Conner Stanton chasing him.

Ultimately, the deputy tackled Vasquez and took him into custody at 2:55 a.m.

Vasquez remains in the Baxter County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond on the following charges:

  • Fleeing by vehicle
  • Fleeing by foot
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Reckless driving
  • Violation of a restricted driver’s license
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Violation of probation

Vasquez is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A costumer in Verb doing her best to support local store on Small Business Saturday.
Local stores looking to cash in on Small Business Saturday
Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

It's the longest trend at the pump since the summer of 2022, according to one analyst.
Gas prices tumble for 10th straight week
According to a report by Gallup, Americans are predicted to spend an average of $923 on gifts...
How to save while Christmas shopping
The tree being lit in downtown Monette as apart of their yearly celebration.
Tree lighting ceremony kicks off Christmas season
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash