Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony charge following a high-speed chase that ended in a motorcycle crash.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on multiple charges, including felony fleeing, following the Saturday morning chase.

Sheriff John Montgomery said the chase began at 2:29 a.m. Nov. 25 when a deputy spotted Vasquez leaving an address on Highway 5 South on a motorcycle registered to someone else.

When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, Montgomery said Vasquez “accelerated away at high speed” down various Mountain Home roads with the deputy in pursuit.

“The motorcycle then went east toward Lake Norfork, then turned left on Cranfield Road,” Montgomery said in Monday’s news release.

The sheriff said Vasquez wrecked the motorcycle on Cranfield Road, and ran away on foot with Deputy Conner Stanton chasing him.

Ultimately, the deputy tackled Vasquez and took him into custody at 2:55 a.m.

Vasquez remains in the Baxter County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond on the following charges:

Fleeing by vehicle

Fleeing by foot

Driving while intoxicated

Reckless driving

Violation of a restricted driver’s license

Resisting arrest

Driving while license suspended

Violation of probation

Vasquez is scheduled to appear in circuit court on Dec. 4.

