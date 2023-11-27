Football Friday Night
Tree lighting ceremony kicks off Christmas season

The tree being lit in downtown Monette as apart of their yearly celebration.(KAIT)
The tree being lit in downtown Monette as apart of their yearly celebration.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, people are starting to get into the Christmas spirit, and in Monette, they kicked off the holiday season Sunday night.

The city hosted a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26 where churches organized a nativity scene performed by children from around the area. There was hot chocolate, Christmas songs, and much more.

Mayor Bob Blankenship said events like these have a special meaning for residents.

“Well, it is just a group of people coming together that want to celebrate not just the festive time and the bright lights but celebrate the time of our lord and savior being born this time of year,” he said.

Blankenship said their little town likes to be festive around the holidays by hanging lights up and down the main strip.

