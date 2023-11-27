Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he...
Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he proposed to her on Nov. 12, 2023. Bures asked Camenzind to marry him during a photo shoot to commemorate the moment. (Brenton Lammers/Lammers Media via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman bagged a marriage proposal earlier this month along with a big buck during a recent deer hunting trip.

Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the deer they had spotted on a trail camera south of Lincoln, but then surprised her by popping the question in the middle of a photo shoot with the prized trophy — a giant buck with 11 tines on one side of its antlers and nine on the other.

“Everybody has been saying they would marry him, too, if he let them shoot this big of a deer,” Camenzind, 28, who lives in Omaha, told the Omaha World-Herald.

In three years of dating one of the things the couple bonded over is their shared love of hunting. They process and eat the meat of what they kill.

Cole Bures said he didn’t have any problem letting Camenzind take the first shot at the buck

“I was just as excited as she was when she got it,” the 32-year-old from Filley, Nebraska said.

Then Bures told Camenzind that he wanted a professional photographer to take some pictures to commemorate the big moment. Partway through the pictures, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, allowing the photographer to capture exactly when she said yes.

Bures said he got the idea after a friend made a similar proposal during a hunting trip to Alaska.

Their friends were amazed when they saw the photos.

“I don’t know if they were more shocked we got engaged or the size of the deer,” Camenzind said.

The two are aiming at a possible wedding date next fall, but she said it definitely won’t be during hunting season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The locally-owned women’s clothing boutique SteamRoller Blues is continuing its Black Friday...
Stores look to cash in on ‘Small Business Saturday’
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Arkansas Round 3 Playoff Scores - Nov. 24 Video Replays »
Officials explained Jacobs had suffered a major medical emergency as his vehicle was leaving...
Officer identified in fatal crash

Latest News

According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash
In photo, left to right, Melody Williamson Keyes, Debbie Williamson, Caroline Williamson, Kevin...
Williamson Branch joins Bluegrass Monday Holiday Concert
According to a report by Gallup, Americans are predicted to spend an average of $923 on gifts...
How to save while Christmas shopping
The tree being lit in downtown Monette as apart of their yearly celebration.
Tree lighting ceremony kicks off Christmas season