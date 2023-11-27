Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a report by Gallup, Americans are predicted to spend an average of $923 on gifts...
How to save while Christmas shopping

Latest News

A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme