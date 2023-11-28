Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Paragould city officials gathered Monday evening in a city council meeting to discuss an...
City council approves tax increase ordinance
The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the...
City dealing with increase in homeless population
Butch Jones details Arkansas State bowl preparation
Arkansas State volleyball selected to NIVC