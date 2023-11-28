Arkansas State has home basketball doubleheader Tuesday night

5:00pm: Arkansas State women’s basketball (2-2) vs. UAPB (1-5)

Facility: First National Bank Arena

TV: ESPN+

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

Arkansas State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will meet for the 29th time in series history and the 19th time at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. It is the first meeting since 2020, when the Lady Lions claimed their first victory against the Red Wolves. Before that, A-State was 22-5 all-time against UAPB, with the largest margin of victory coming from a 69-point win in 1999, which stood as a team-record for 24 years. A-State moved back to .500 on the season following a historic 95-15 victory over Hendrix that broke multiple school records. Arkansas-Pine Bluff currently holds a record of 1-5 and is coming off a 92-66 loss against Clemson in the Van Chancellor Classic. Their only win came on 11/18 against Texas A&M-Texarkana (118-51). Dawn Thornton is in her 4th season as head coach of the Lady Lions, possessing a 38-78 record. Thornton also went 27-33 as head coach at Prairie View A&M from 2014-2016. Zaay Green leads the Lady Lions with 20.8 points per game making an average of 9.2 field goals and attempting 18.3. Green also leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 RPG, with 6.3 coming on the defensive end.

7:30pm: Arkansas State men’s basketball (2-4) vs. Jackson State (1-6)

Facility: First National Bank Arena

TV: ESPN+

Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

Arkansas State returns home after three straight on the road, hosting Jackson State Tuesday night. Tip-off against the Tigers is slated for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and the A-State Athletics mobile app.

Head Coach Bryan Hodgson is in his first season as head coach at Arkansas State and picked up his first career win on Nov. 14 against Alcorn State.

Junior guard Freddy Hicks was named last week’s Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. Hicks averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games last week, including a line of 21/9/7 at Iowa to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his career. Sophomore guard Terrance Ford Jr. and newcomer Freddy Hicks received Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team honors. Caleb Fields has 494 assists in his career to rank third on the career assists list. He is 50 shy of matching Carl Archer (1986-89) for second alltime with 544.

Arkansas State and Jackson State have squared off 13 times in the history of the two programs, with the Red Wolves claiming 10 of those tussles. A-State has won five straight dating back to 1999, including a 78-69 win over the Tigers in 2015

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.