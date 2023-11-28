ASP investigates crash involving state trooper

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash involving an Arkansas State Police trooper is under investigation in Jackson County.

Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said the trooper was involved in a crash with a semi-truck on Highway 226 near the Craighead County line.

No injuries have been reported.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

