City council approves tax increase ordinance

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - People living in Paragould could soon be paying more to the city.

During a meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, the city council approved an ordinance to allow voters to vote on an increase in the city’s sales and use tax to help first responders.

The ordinance will provide for an increase in sales and use tax.

It would also allow the city to hire more firefighters and police officers and increase the starting salary of both officers and dispatchers.

During the meeting, Mayor Josh Agee pointed to a homicide investigation in the city on Monday morning.

Agee said when the call came in there was only one officer taking calls. He said if this increase is approved in March, there could have been more officers on the street to respond.

“There are multiple times in the afternoon that our 911 dispatchers are holding calls because all of our officers are busy. They will finish with a call and they will key their mic and say I’m done over here where am I going now. That is not the situation we want to be in and we are better than that as a city and these men and women deserve better than that,” Agee said.

The mayor said if voters approve this increase in March, the city will able to add at least 20 additional officers to the force.

