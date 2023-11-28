The Coulter Celebration of Lights kicks off for 2023

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Coulter Celebration of Lights began Friday at the Arkansas State University Mountain Home Campus.

According to a media release, the event began on Nov. 24 and will run through Dec. 27 beginning at 5:30 p.m. each evening.

Donations will be collected at the exit gate of the light event, the same place as last year.

Cars will enter the display at the ASUMH College Street Thompson/Martin gates and exit off Highway 62 West through the Hurd gates.

