Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews work to restore internet outage

Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and...
Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and Osceola areas.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and Osceola areas.

According to Ritter Communications, the outage began at around 2:40 p.m. It is unclear at this time as to what caused the outage.

While some now have their services up again, there are still a few without.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Ritter’s Tech Support at 888-659-6009, and press 1 for residential and 5 for tech support.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Police arrested 28-year-old Kalen Dakota Prunty in September 2022 in the shooting death of...
Trial postponed again for murder suspect
Northeast Arkansas mothers-to-be and mothers in need will benefit from two large grants.
Five NEA organizations receive nearly $500,000 in grants
A judge found probable cause to charge 39-year-old Josh Jackson of Horseshoe Bend with theft...
Former council member accused of stealing from citizens