Crews work to restore internet outage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently working to restore an internet outage reported in the Jonesboro and Osceola areas.

According to Ritter Communications, the outage began at around 2:40 p.m. It is unclear at this time as to what caused the outage.

While some now have their services up again, there are still a few without.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Ritter’s Tech Support at 888-659-6009, and press 1 for residential and 5 for tech support.

