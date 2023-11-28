A day helping college students in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving Tuesday encourages the Red Wolves to give back to their school.

The Arkansas State University Student Philanthropy Council is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year in light of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28.

According to GivingTuesday.org, this is a day for everyone to give back.

Director of Donor Engagement Tristan Dowler said all the money raised will go toward two on-campus programs: the Student Emergency Fund and the A-State Food Pantry. She said any student in need can apply for the emergency fund.

“It’s a one-time $500 award,” Dowler said. “It is for financial assistance to help them make it through the semester.”

Dowler said the food pantry allows students, faculty, and community members to grocery shop at no cost. Call the food pantry at (870) 972-2100 if you face food insecurity.

If you are interested in donating to the SPC, click here.

