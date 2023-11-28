East Poinsett County football prepares for its first State Championship appearance

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Poinsett County has played in several state title games in recent years, most recently in boys basketball and softball. They can add football to that list Friday at noon when the Warriors (12-1) take on Bigelow (13-0) in Little Rock

It will be EPC’s first appearance in the State Finals in school history.

The Warriors were in our Football Friday Night Game of the Week twice the season, both were important for different reasons. Their only loss of the season was a heartbreaking 34-30 game at Walnut Ridge, one that saw the Bobcats snag a game-sealing interception in the final seconds. Ironically, it was after the loss that head coach Brandon Powell knew he had something special.

“The way we handled that loss, after the game, responding, they came back and worked really hard at practice the next week,” Powell said. “I’m just so proud of these kids, the way they battled through this year. We had more injuries than most years I’ve had as a head coach. Those guys always stepping up and making plays, the young guys stepping in and playing, it’s been a special year.”

The Warriors rattled off 11 straight wins, including what will go down as a game-of-the-year candidate. EPC beat Marked Tree in double overtime 38-32 after a Dennis Gaines walkoff touchdown in our Football Thursday Night Game of the Week.

“Means a lot for this school I feel like because this school ain’t ever been this deep into the playoffs,” Gaines said. “It’d be a great feeling, you dream of this stuff coming up as a kid wondering how far you’re going to go your senior year, now it’s here.”

The Warriors endured yet another one-score game last week to get to the 2A Finals, scoring a touchdown in the final minutes to beat Carlisle 26-21. They’ll face an unbeaten Bigelow team that beat Marked Tree 36-20 to punch their ticket to Little Rock.

“Carlisle, Bigelow, they’re bigger than us up front,” lineman Michael Collins said. “When you play well against a team that big, it really boosts your confidence that we can play with any O-Line in 2A, 3A, I feel like.”

EPC will take on Bigelow at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday, December 1 at noon. The game will be televised on Arkansas PBS.

