Electric companies practicing for winter weather

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Electric Company is making sure they are going to be able to keep the lights on when winter weather comes.

The Craighead County Electric Cooperative held a mock drill Tuesday for the dispatchers and teams out in the field. The teams would report what a winter weather incident would be like, and the dispatches would send the resources needed.

Vice President Mark Miller talked about how often they do these drills.

“We do in-house training often because we have new employees, sometimes our mapping changes a little bit, and we keep the teams updated on all of that,” Miller said.

Although this drill is only done once a year, Miller said they do many other training exercises to make sure the staff can get the lights on as soon as possible in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

