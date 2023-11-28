Electric companies practicing for winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Electric Company is making sure they are going to be able to keep the lights on when winter weather comes.

The Craighead County Electric Cooperative held a mock drill Tuesday for the dispatchers and teams out in the field. The teams would report what a winter weather incident would be like, and the dispatches would send the resources needed.

Vice President Mark Miller talked about how often they do these drills.

“We do in-house training often because we have new employees, sometimes our mapping changes a little bit, and we keep the teams updated on all of that,” Miller said.

Although this drill is only done once a year, Miller said they do many other training exercises to make sure the staff can get the lights on as soon as possible in case of emergency.

