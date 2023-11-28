Five NEA organizations receive nearly $500,000 in grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas mothers-to-be and mothers in need will benefit from two large grants.

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced it has awarded 32 grants totaling more than $3 million.

Five organizations in Region 8 were awarded grants of different amounts totaling up to $440,017.

St. Bernards Healthcare Pregnancy Clinic, 4334 E. Highland Dr., was awarded $24,100 to augment postpartum support for 600 low-income women in Northeast Arkansas, by hosting postpartum support groups, providing referrals to behavioral health services, distributing postpartum educational materials, and providing car seats, according to a news release from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Dana Lands, nursing director of St. Bernards Women’s and Children’s Services, said the grant will benefit mothers in need.

“Coming in, just getting prenatal care alone is a challenge,” Lands said. “Transportation to and from the clinic, ways to take care of that newborn once they come, and even taking care of mom in preparation.”

St. Bernards Behavioral Health Center for Addiction Medicine was also awarded $114,000 worth of grant money. It plans to expand its addiction treatment services to serve up to 1,500 by hiring a therapist who specializes in addiction treatment to provide comprehensive care to those with substance use disorder, according to the news release.

Other organizations in Region 8 that received Blue & You grants include:

New York Institute of Technology at Arkansas State University , $114,380 – NYITCOM will utilize its mobile health team and the Community Champions of Health (CCH) model to create customized workshops for new mothers and their children to improve maternal and pediatric health outcomes and curb/prevent adverse childhood experiences in underserved areas of rural Arkansas.

Hispanic Community Services, Inc. , $90,032 – The organization plans to expand its La Cuña program, addressing the social, cultural, and linguistic barriers separating pregnant and postpartum Latina mothers from equitable pre/post-natal care and mental health services during and after their pregnancies.

ASU Mid-South Community College , $70,000 – ASU Mid-South will provide support services to improve the health and educational outcomes of postpartum mothers and their children in Crittenden County.

Margie’s Haven House, $27,505 – The organization’s Freedom from Domestic Violence-Safe Housing for Survivors program will rehouse at least seven families who are victims of domestic violence into safe and affordable housing by providing three months of rental and utility assistance.

“Together, the groups--made up of schools and non-profit, civic, and municipal organizations--will work to improve the well-being of people in each of Arkansas’ 75 counties,” the news release stated.

For more information, visit arkansasbluecross.com.

