Former council member accused of stealing from citizens

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation by the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a former Horseshoe Bend city council member.

A judge found probable cause on Nov. 22 to charge 39-year-old Josh Jackson with theft of property, forgery, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in May 2022 by the AG’s office after it received a tip that Jackson had made personal purchases on the Municipal Recreation Improvement District’s (MRID) account.

At the time, according to court documents, Jackson was the superintendent and officer manager at MRID, which oversees the city’s golf course, swimming pool, lakes, and other properties.

The affidavit stated that subpoenaed credit card records showed “several cash advances” on the MRID’s credit card during the years 2018 through 2020. The cash amounts totaled $1,933.

The subpoenaed bank records revealed 16 checks made payable to Jackson or his business, Turkey Mountain Essentials, including one for $6,000 and another for $4,000, the affidavit stated.

“Some of the checks had a notation in the memo line that indicated ‘payroll’ or ‘pay advance,’” the court documents stated. “These checks were written from 2018 to 2021 for a total amount of $30,112.”

The affidavit stated that the checks were signed by three MRID board commissioners appointed by the Horseshoe Bend City Council.

The attorney general’s investigator reportedly interviewed the commissioners, who “said that they did not give Josh Jackson permission to sign their names on MRID checks or to write checks payable to himself.”

Jackson told the investigator during a Sept. 16, 2022, interview that an MRID board member gave him the card to use for necessities.

When questioned about the cash advances, Jackson reportedly said, “When he used the card for personal reasons, he would pay the MRID back through his business.”

According to the affidavit, Jackson claimed two of the commissioners gave him permission to sign the checks.

“Jackson denied ever getting a cash advance for personal use but did admit to forging the 16 checks that were written to himself or his business,” the affidavit said. “Jackson also admitted that he was a sitting Horseshoe Bend council member during the time he forged these checks.”

The court documents stated that “Jackson acknowledged that the funds he was accessing to write checks to himself for the $30,112 was from MRID assessment fees paid by the citizens of Horseshoe Bend.”

On Nov. 22, 2023, an Izard County circuit court judge issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 27, and is currently free on a $5,000 bond awaiting his next appearance in court.

