Foundation gifts grant to Sharp County nonprofit

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On “Giving Tuesday,” a Sharp County non-profit is thankful for a recent donation it received for its food pantry.

The Mission of Hope in Hardy recently received a “Hunger Grant” from the Sharp County Community Foundation that will help support the non-profit’s food pantry.

The mission hands out food every month to those in need in the Sharp County area and is something much needed in the area.

“The population of Hardy is 734 people, and we serve anywhere from 700-850 individuals every month with food,” Mission of Hope Co-Administrator Holly Melson said.

Melson explained any type of donation, no matter what day it is given, means so much to not only the organization but also the families it’s helping.

“Even around the holidays, it means so much to give a little extra support to the families that come through,” Melson added.

To donate to the Mission of Hope, visit the organization’s website.

