Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Foundation gifts grant to Sharp County nonprofit

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On “Giving Tuesday,” a Sharp County non-profit is thankful for a recent donation it received for its food pantry.

The Mission of Hope in Hardy recently received a “Hunger Grant” from the Sharp County Community Foundation that will help support the non-profit’s food pantry.

The mission hands out food every month to those in need in the Sharp County area and is something much needed in the area.

“The population of Hardy is 734 people, and we serve anywhere from 700-850 individuals every month with food,” Mission of Hope Co-Administrator Holly Melson said.

Melson explained any type of donation, no matter what day it is given, means so much to not only the organization but also the families it’s helping.

“Even around the holidays, it means so much to give a little extra support to the families that come through,” Melson added.

To donate to the Mission of Hope, visit the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

A look at one of the dispatchers at Craighead Electric getting ready for the training session.
Electric companies practicing for winter weather
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Arkansas State University Student Philanthropy Council is hosting its biggest fundraiser of...
A day helping college students in need
The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the...
City dealing with increase in homeless population