Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Government transparency ballot proposal draft submitted to Arkansas attorney general

Arkansas Citizens for Transparency submitted the Arkansas Government Transparency Amendment to...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Citizens for Transparency submitted the Arkansas Government Transparency Amendment to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin for approval to be included on the 2024 ballot.

In a statement, the group said the amendment is limited to the creation of an Arkansas citizen’s right to transparency, that a law making government business less transparent may only pass through approval by the people of Arkansas, and that the state of Arkansas may be sued in state court for failure to comply with government transparency laws.

The was formed in September in response to the special legislative session called by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. During the session, a bill passed making changes to the state’s FOIA law.

The group is seeking public input on the proposed initiated act.

A Zoom meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Details on how to participate in the meeting are expected to be announced on the group’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the...
City dealing with increase in homeless population
Butch Jones details Arkansas State bowl preparation
Arkansas State volleyball selected to NIVC
Paragould city officials gathered Monday evening in a city council meeting to discuss an...
City council approves tax increase ordinance
FFN Extra: EPC HC Brandon Powell previews State Championship game against Bigelow