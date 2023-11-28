Government transparency ballot proposal draft submitted to Arkansas attorney general

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Citizens for Transparency submitted the Arkansas Government Transparency Amendment to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin for approval to be included on the 2024 ballot.

In a statement, the group said the amendment is limited to the creation of an Arkansas citizen’s right to transparency, that a law making government business less transparent may only pass through approval by the people of Arkansas, and that the state of Arkansas may be sued in state court for failure to comply with government transparency laws.

The was formed in September in response to the special legislative session called by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. During the session, a bill passed making changes to the state’s FOIA law.

The group is seeking public input on the proposed initiated act.

A Zoom meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Details on how to participate in the meeting are expected to be announced on the group’s Facebook page.

