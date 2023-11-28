Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hernando de Soto bridge is closed to eastbound traffic due to an active police investigation.
Memphis police activity was first reported to TDOT at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday.
All eastbound lanes are closed.
Drivers attempting to enter Memphis from Arkansas are advised to use an alternative route.
Action News 5 is pending more information.
