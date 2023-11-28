Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hernando de Soto bridge is closed to eastbound traffic due to an active police investigation.

Memphis police activity was first reported to TDOT at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday.

All eastbound lanes are closed.

Drivers attempting to enter Memphis from Arkansas are advised to use an alternative route.

Action News 5 is pending more information.

