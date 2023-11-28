Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Hernando de Soto bridge closed to Memphis-bound traffic due to police investigation

The scene on I-40 Eastbound
The scene on I-40 Eastbound(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hernando de Soto bridge is closed to eastbound traffic due to an active police investigation.

Memphis police activity was first reported to TDOT at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday.

All eastbound lanes are closed.

Drivers attempting to enter Memphis from Arkansas are advised to use an alternative route.

Action News 5 is pending more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur...
Highway patrol warning off-road drivers to watch for wildlife
A family in Bono getting the car packed and ready to go for a trip to see family.
Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving
Motorists who regularly travel on one Ash Flat road need to plan an alternate route.
Bridge closure planned for Ash Flat
Batesville firefighters work to control a gas leak and fire.
Fire crews work to control gas leak and fire