Highway patrol warning UTV, ATV drivers to watch for wildlife

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has investigated a slough of car crashes involving deer this year alone. MSHP said it’s also seen an increase in these accidents, but with an off-road vehicle.

In the middle of November, a 15-year-old near Kennett, MO was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after colliding with a deer on their ATV.

The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur on gravel or private roads, where deer are more prevalent.

ATV and UTV drivers are urged to be smart and stay safe when out and about.

“Use your brain. Make smart decisions. Avoid driving on those trails at fast speeds, especially around dusk or dawn. That’s when deer are more active. Know that they will come out,” MSHP Troop G Public Information Officer Sergeant Eddie Young said.

Sgt. Young said should you strike a deer with an ATV or UTV, the procedure is about the same.

“After striking a deer, the first thing you want to do is check for injuries. Then, move the vehicle out of the road to prevent secondary crashes,” Sgt. Young added.

When driving an ATV or UTV, helmets should be worn at all times, and seatbelts should be fastened when applicable.

