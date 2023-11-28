Football Friday Night
Memphis in May president to retire

Jim Holt
Jim Holt(Memphis in May)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May International Festival announced the retirement of its president Tuesday.

Jim Holt will retire on January 31, 2024.

Holt has served in the organization’s leadership role for more than 25 years.

“I have been contemplating retirement for a few years, but I wanted to help guide the organization through the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as our displacement and eventual return to Tom Lee Park and the riverfront,” said Holt. “Having turned 65 this year and with a clear path forward for Memphis in May, it seems like the right time to pass the baton to our next leader.”

Following Holt’s retirement, long-time Memphis in May executive, Mack Weaver, will assume the role of Interim President on February 1, 2024.

Weaver is the organization’s Executive Vice President and has served in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer since January 1999.

Mack Weaver
Mack Weaver(Memphis in May)

