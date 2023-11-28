Newport opens new workforce and technology center

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has just opened its new workforce and technology center.

According to Talk Business and Politics, The Newport Economic Development Commission announced the completion of the $4.27 million project on Nov. 27.

The complex provides workforce training, job-related education, EV charging stations, free public WiFi access, and other features.”

Federal, state, and local officials are expected to attend the grand opening ceremony scheduled for Tuesday morning, Nov. 28.

