Nov. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another cold morning will lead to a pretty chilly afternoon in Region 8, even with abundant sunshine.

I’m going with Sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

The wind will switch from the northeast to the Southwest overnight, and we will begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper-50s to around 60°.

Clouds will also start to increase.

Rain doesn’t move back in until Thursday morning.

The rain will overspread the region into Thursday night. 1.00″-1.50″ will be common around Region 8.

Good news is that everything will be out of the area by noon on Friday and should leave the Jonesboro Christmas parade dry.

Models are still not in good agreement on the weekend, but we are going to leave a chance of rain in the forecast for now.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A tribute service is scheduled in Georgia for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Two men who live in Arkansas talk about the hostage releases in the Middle East.

An Arkansas school is enlisted by the army to help fight disinformation online.

Batesville is working to address an increase in homelessness.

Eating and shopping may get more expensive in Paragould.

The Newport Economic Development Commission Workforce and Technology Complex’s grand opening is today.

Giving Tuesday encourages the Red Wolves to give back to their school.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.