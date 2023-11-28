Paragould Community Center shows off refinished floors, pickleball courts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Community Center recently had its floors refinished, along with adding new pickleball courts.

According to a recent social media post, the Paragould Community Center’s floors were refinished over the weekend of Thanksgiving weekend.

Just like years prior, the center closed the day before Thanksgiving and remained closed until the Monday after the holiday.

