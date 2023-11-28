Pedestrian struck by vehicle

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Ronnie Sturch, the E-911 Center director, the call came in at 10:31 a.m. from Craighead County Road 301 off of Highway 141.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

There is no word on injuries, but Sturch said that injuries are expected to be serious when a helicopter is called to the scene.

Sturch added that the Jonesboro Police Department was on the scene directing traffic.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to stop.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

