Pedestrian struck by vehicle

A pedestrian was flown from the scene after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 141, according to Craighead County sheriff's investigators.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Ronnie Sturch, the E-911 Center director, the call came in at 10:31 a.m. from Craighead County Road 301 off of Highway 141.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

There is no word on injuries, but Sturch said that injuries are expected to be serious when a helicopter is called to the scene.

Sturch added that the Jonesboro Police Department was on the scene directing traffic.

Motorists should use caution and be prepared to stop.

Region 8 News will update this story as more details become available.

