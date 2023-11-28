Poplar Bluff Police ask for public’s help finding a missing teen

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory in collaboration with the Poplar Bluff Police Department for the disappearance of 16-year-old Caylee Jean Foster, last seen in September.

Caylee left her residence on Wallace Street following a disagreement with her mother, joining friends on September 20, 2023. She was dropped off at Bacon Park in Poplar Bluff at 8:00 PM and has not been in contact since.

Standing at 5′05′' and weighing 130 lbs, Caylee has brown hair, brown eyes, a nose ring, and glasses. She was last spotted wearing a beige Playboy bunny shirt, plaid black pajama bottoms, and sandals.

Authorities suspect she may be in the company of her boyfriend, Matthew Wiseley, a 21-year-old male standing at 6′02′' and weighing 230 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information or have seen Caylee, please dial 911 immediately to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or reach out to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 785-8444. Your prompt assistance could be crucial in ensuring Caylee’s safety and well-being.

