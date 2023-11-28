Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Preventing your Christmas tree from becoming a fire hazard

The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many people get into the Christmas season, their first step will likely be getting a tree, but fire crews warn to be cautious.

The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which could lead to a total loss.

Jason Will, a fire marshall at the Jonesboro Fire Department, said it only takes 30 seconds if your tree is dry and, in many cases, it happens after the holiday.

“Most of the statistics involving natural Christmas tree fires are not in the days prior to Christmas but it usually results after Christmas because the trees dry out and people have not gotten them out of their house.”

Wills encourages people to water their trees every day and keep them away from doors or other heat sources like space heaters or fireplaces.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

The federal government is giving a helping hand to people in Northeast Arkansas who are still...
Small Business Administration provides assistance to areas impacted by summer storms
The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur...
Highway patrol warning UTV, ATV drivers to watch for wildlife
The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the...
City dealing with increase in homeless population
Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting