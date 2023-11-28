Preventing your Christmas tree from becoming a fire hazard

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many people get into the Christmas season, their first step will likely be getting a tree, but fire crews warn to be cautious.

The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which could lead to a total loss.

Jason Will, a fire marshall at the Jonesboro Fire Department, said it only takes 30 seconds if your tree is dry and, in many cases, it happens after the holiday.

“Most of the statistics involving natural Christmas tree fires are not in the days prior to Christmas but it usually results after Christmas because the trees dry out and people have not gotten them out of their house.”

Wills encourages people to water their trees every day and keep them away from doors or other heat sources like space heaters or fireplaces.

