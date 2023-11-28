Football Friday Night
Proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment expands abortion access

An amendment to Arkansas’ constitution would prevent the state from restricting access to...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An amendment to Arkansas’ constitution would prevent the state from restricting access to abortion up to 18 weeks after conception.

The amendment is hoping to un-tie doctor’s hands when it comes to the procedure.

According to our content partner, KARK, the amendment would also allow for abortions after 18 weeks in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly or to save the life of the mother.

“So the announcement itself is for a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect women’s right to make personal, private healthcare decisions when it comes to their reproductive rights up to 18 weeks, and then after 18 weeks, makes exceptions for rape, incest, life and health of the mother and for fatal fetal anomalies,” said Samuel Watson with the nonprofit organization For AR People.

In 2022, Abortions became illegal in Arkansas after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Currently in the state, abortions are illegal unless to save the mother’s life.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

