Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Public transportation coming to Trumann

A look at the shuttle bus that will be driving around Trumann this new year.
A look at the shuttle bus that will be driving around Trumann this new year.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon people in Trumann are going to have a new way to get around, as the city purchased a shuttle bus that will offer rides starting January 1.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said giving people a cheap ride around town has been something he has wanted to do since he took office.

“I made a list of things that I would like to see happen and one of the things was a shuttle bus,” Woods said.

The city purchased the shuttle from a company in New York and said it would be outfitted and ready to hit the road by the new year.

Woods said he looked around town and saw the need for public transportation for the poor and elderly, and said until the bus is rolled out, they will work on a plan of where it will go.

“It is going to be trial and error for a little while, we may just run one route, we may run two routes we may run every 30 minutes we may run every hour.” Woods said.

One thing that is for sure is that a ride on the shuttle will only cost 50 cents, Woods says he has heard stories about people having to pay crazy amounts of money just to get to the grocery store.

“I have heard of the elderly that are having to pay people 10 or 20 dollars to get them across town and that is ridiculous, I understand that people need their gas paid for, but it doesn’t cost 10 dollars to get across town, the elderly are on budgets,” Woods said.

He said they have a tentative idea for bus stops with a couple of them being by Walmart next to the interstate and at the intersection of Highway 463 and Highway 69 with more expected in the future.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

The scene on I-40 Eastbound
Police investigation underway on Hernando de Soto bridge
The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur...
Highway patrol warning off-road drivers to watch for wildlife
A family in Bono getting the car packed and ready to go for a trip to see family.
Drivers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving
Motorists who regularly travel on one Ash Flat road need to plan an alternate route.
Bridge closure planned for Ash Flat