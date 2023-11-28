Public transportation coming to Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon people in Trumann are going to have a new way to get around, as the city purchased a shuttle bus that will offer rides starting January 1.

Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said giving people a cheap ride around town has been something he has wanted to do since he took office.

“I made a list of things that I would like to see happen and one of the things was a shuttle bus,” Woods said.

The city purchased the shuttle from a company in New York and said it would be outfitted and ready to hit the road by the new year.

Woods said he looked around town and saw the need for public transportation for the poor and elderly, and said until the bus is rolled out, they will work on a plan of where it will go.

“It is going to be trial and error for a little while, we may just run one route, we may run two routes we may run every 30 minutes we may run every hour.” Woods said.

One thing that is for sure is that a ride on the shuttle will only cost 50 cents, Woods says he has heard stories about people having to pay crazy amounts of money just to get to the grocery store.

“I have heard of the elderly that are having to pay people 10 or 20 dollars to get them across town and that is ridiculous, I understand that people need their gas paid for, but it doesn’t cost 10 dollars to get across town, the elderly are on budgets,” Woods said.

He said they have a tentative idea for bus stops with a couple of them being by Walmart next to the interstate and at the intersection of Highway 463 and Highway 69 with more expected in the future.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.