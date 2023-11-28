Report: Arkansas hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A very familiar face is returning to the Razorbacks.
ESPN was first to report that Bobby Petrino will be hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator. Yes, the same Bobby Petrino that was head coach from 2008 to 2011, guided the Hogs to the Sugar Bowl in 2011, and was fired in 2012 after scandal.
In recent seasons, he’s been head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville, and Missouri State. Petrino spent 2023 as Texas A&M offensive coordinator.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.