Report: Arkansas hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A very familiar face is returning to the Razorbacks.

ESPN was first to report that Bobby Petrino will be hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator. Yes, the same Bobby Petrino that was head coach from 2008 to 2011, guided the Hogs to the Sugar Bowl in 2011, and was fired in 2012 after scandal.

Bobby Petrino has agreed to return to @RazorbackFB as offensive coordinator and a deal is being finalized, sources tell ESPN. Petrino won 10 games in 2010 and 11 in 2011 as the Hogs’ head coach, but was fired following the motorcycle accident scandal. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2023

In recent seasons, he’s been head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville, and Missouri State. Petrino spent 2023 as Texas A&M offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.