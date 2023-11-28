Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Report: Arkansas hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator

Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.
Bobby Petrino joined the A&M staff as the offensive coordinator in January of 2023.(KBTX)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A very familiar face is returning to the Razorbacks.

ESPN was first to report that Bobby Petrino will be hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator. Yes, the same Bobby Petrino that was head coach from 2008 to 2011, guided the Hogs to the Sugar Bowl in 2011, and was fired in 2012 after scandal.

In recent seasons, he’s been head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville, and Missouri State. Petrino spent 2023 as Texas A&M offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
Baxter County sheriff's deputies arrested 28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville on...
Suspect arrested following high-speed motorcycle chase
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

The Red Wolves swept Southern Miss Thursday night.
Arkansas State volleyball earns postseason bid, will play in NIVC Thursday
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Gerwig previews NIVC, recaps volleyball regular season
Arkansas State has home basketball doubleheader Tuesday night
Around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, new Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko landed at...
Mike Elko named Texas A&M head football coach