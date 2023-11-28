Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Small Business Administration provides assistance to areas impacted by summer storms

From Region 8 News at Six
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The federal government is giving a helping hand to people in Northeast Arkansas who are still dealing with repercussions from a summer storm.

The Small Business Administration opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Marked Tree on Monday.

Javier Caltenco, the Public Information Officer with the SBA, said he knows there were people in the area who did not have the resources to recover.

“They were probably underinsured or do not have any insurance so we try to help those individuals and businesses so they can recover,” Caltenco said.

The SBA allows businesses and private nonprofit organizations to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery, equipment, inventory, and other assets.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are also available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate, and $100,000 is available for personal property, including vehicles.

It has been five months since the storms and many have wondered if help was going to come at all. Caltenco explained it was up to the federal government.

“Whenever the president signs and gives the okay for us to actually come here in person and provide the disaster assistance that is when we come,” Caltenco said.

In this case, that signature did not come through until Nov. 14.

Caltenco said he was surprised with the turnout at the location considering it was the first day the spot was open.

“Usually on the first day, individuals don’t know that we are opening but right now we do have a lot of people here so yes I am pretty surprised,” Calteco said.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Jan. 16, 2024. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Aug. 19, 2024.

Applicants can call 916-735-1507 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Marked Tree Community Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
The Christmas at the Park is getting backlash on social media following an announcement made...
Christmas at the Park raises prices, lowers after community backlash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Snyder said a postal worker’s vehicle was struck on...
Sheriff issues warning after postal worker’s vehicle is hit in crash

Latest News

The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which...
Preventing your Christmas tree from becoming a fire hazard
The highway patrol said most crashes involving wildlife and an offroad vehicle usually occur...
Highway patrol warning UTV, ATV drivers to watch for wildlife
The City of Batesville said it’s seen a substantial increase in its homeless population in the...
City dealing with increase in homeless population
Paragould police are investigating a fatal shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in Paragould shooting