Trial postponed again for murder suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Once again, a Jonesboro man accused of gunning down another man has had his trial postponed.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kalen Dakota Prunty in September 2022 in the shooting death of 39-year-old Kevin Oden.

Prunty’s trial for first-degree murder was initially scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 of this year, but it was continued until June 19.

The trial was then postponed until Sept. 5. On that date, a circuit judge issued another continuation, postponing the jury trial until November.

On Monday, Nov. 27, the judge postponed Prunty’s jury trial until March 4, 2024.

Prunty is currently incarcerated in the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff, serving 36 months for aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and probation revocation.

