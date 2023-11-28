Football Friday Night
UAMS renews $17.5 million grant to increase primary care doctor numbers in Arkansas

A $17.5 million grant was renewed for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A $17.5 million grant was renewed for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to further efforts in increasing primary care doctors in Arkansas.

According to our content partner, KARK, the grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services four-year Medical Student Education program, will continue a program intended to increase the number of primary care doctors in Arkansas.

The program will recruit and retain students from rural and underserved communities who are interested in returning to their communities after they have completed their residencies.

Additionally, the grant will be used to provide scholarships for medical students interested in primary care specialties, support a faculty mentorship program, support rural community immersion rotations, and continue the development of community physician faculty development, KARK reported.

